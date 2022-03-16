By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A bar in the Hill District was shut down after a raid, sources told KDKA.
Law enforcement could be seen going in and out of Ace’s & Deuce’s lounge on Fifth Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Sources said the bar will be shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department after the law enforcement nuisance raid.
According to an inspection report posted to the health department’s website Wednesday, inspectors found high-risk violations like meat stored incorrectly and mold. A report from earlier this month listed several low-risk violations.
The health department’s website lists the placard status of the bar as red, meaning it was ordered to close.
