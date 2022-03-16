By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood announced Wednesday that it is opening exactly one month from today.

On April 16, season passholders are invited to an exclusive opening. The park will open to the public the next day, as Kennywood begins its 125th season.

“Guests will need several visits this year to take note of all the upgrades made since the end of last season,” Kennywood & Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls said in a statement.

Those upgrades include what the park calls a seamless ticketing and security process, a “massive” carousel horse and brightly-painted buildings at the entrance gate and a mural featuring past and present park staples.

Inside Kennywood, visitors will see the return of a new-and-improved Kangaroo, which will open on May 28 during Memorial Day weekend.

“The Kangaroo really is the centerpiece of this refurbishment,” Assistant General Manager Rob Henninger said. “With its spectacular new backdrop, the Kangaroo looks better than ever and will soon be ready to bring its family-friendly thrills and excitement back to Kennywood.”

Kandy Kaleidoscope, the Old Mill, the Cottage and the gift shop also have been renovated.

Several calendar items are worth mentioning as well for this season:

• Swing into Spring: Weekends April 16 – May 22

• Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival: Every Thursday-Sunday, May 26-June 26

• Celebrate America: Daily (with fireworks) July 1-4

• Summer’s On: Daily July 5-31

• Fall Fantasy: Daily Aug. 6-21

• Phantom Fall Fest: Select dates Sept. 23-Oct. 30

• Holiday Lights: Select dates Nov. 18-Jan. 1