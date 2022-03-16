By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday began the Spring 2022 "Lights Out Pittsburgh" Campaign.
The Carnegie Museum of Natural History said it's a way to help migrating birds.
Advocates with the “BirdSafe Pittsburgh” program are asking building owners and managers to turn off lights in tall buildings during peak migration hours, which is midnight to 6:00 a.m.
Artificial lights can throw off a bird's flight and can be dangerous.
You can learn more about BirdSafe Pittsburgh on the Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s website at this link.