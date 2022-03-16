MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 26-year-old man is accused of talking his way into an elementary school and recording a girl in the bathroom.

Brian Mintmier allegedly lied his way into Ramsey Elementary School in Monroeville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the criminal complaint. It goes on to say that he went into a girls’ restroom and recorded a 10-year-old student with his cell phone while she used the bathroom.

In a letter to parents, Gateway Superintendent William Short said Mintmier was in a bathroom stall for about 40 minutes.

“Somebody should be keeping an eye on them, so they are not going into little girls’ bathrooms and stuff,” one parent said. “It’s disgusting.”

Court paperwork also said the school’s principal told police that the 10-year-old girl reported to staff that she was using the restroom when she looked down and saw someone holding a cell phone under the stall to record her.

The principal said the girl was “visibly upset and frightened,” according to the complaint.

Staff went into the restroom, and after several minutes of silence Mintmier came out of the bathroom, police said. Law enforcement said he had no reason to be in the building.

Mintmier lives less than a mile from the school. KDKA-TV went to his house to get answers. A man who answered the door said he is the man’s father.

“It’s driven me over the edge,” he said.

“I was worried about him,” he added. “He didn’t come home from his bicycle ride. He loves to ride bikes up there.”

In a letter to parents, Short called the incident an egregious error in judgment against school policy. He said the employee who allowed the man inside the school is on leave pending an investigation and the school has added more security and training.

Mintmier is the Allegheny County Jail.