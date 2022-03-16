NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in North Strabane Township are trying to track down the person or people who broke into several vehicles overnight.

The North Strabane police chief said the common denominator in these break-ins is all the vehicles were unlocked. He said whoever is responsible got away with three handguns and $60 in cash from four vehicles.

The break-ins happened on McGregor Drive, Clutter Street, Mary Lane and Merino Drive. Three of the streets are in the Borland Manor development and one is in McClelland Farms.

Police say while cash was taken from two vehicles, investigators said the thief stole a 9mm handgun from a third car and a 9mm handgun and a .45 caliber revolver from a fourth.

Peter Zavage said a gun was taken from his neighbor’s car on Clutter Street.

“It’s generally a pretty quiet neighborhood, and things like this don’t really happen around here,” said Zavage.

North Strabane Township Police Chief Brian Hughes encourages people to lock their car doors at all times.

“Carrying a weapon, that’s fine. You can have one in the car. But at the end of the day, take it inside,” said Hughes.

He said so it’s not stolen from you or on the streets.

“The person that committed the crime didn’t commit a violent crime, but it is not to say that they won’t. And if they are the type of person to do that or contemplate it, they now have a couple of weapons to do that with. And if they are not, they probably know who they can sell it to,” said Hughes.

Chief Hughes said something like this happened several months ago. He said police are still investigating that rash of break-ins. He said it’s unclear if they’re connected.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the North Strabane Police Department.