By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person has been apprehended after breaking into the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, officials said.

In a release, the zoo said the person breached the perimeter fence on Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m. and was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. All animals, personnel and property are safe, the zoo said.

“The Zoo maintains a 24 hour security presence and became aware of the breach immediately. Police were notified and arrived quickly. In cooperation with Zoo security, the suspect was safely apprehended with no injuries and was removed from Zoo premises,” the release said.

A security sweep was conducted by staff and all animals were in their habitats, the zoo added.

“As part of our extensive safety protocols, the Zoo conducts regular drills for emergency situations to keep animals and guests safe. We responded quickly and we had the right people here to take action:

security and animal care staff. Everybody did everything right,” Jeremy Goodman, president & CEO of the zoo, said in the release.

The zoo said it intends to continue with standard operations on Friday.