PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Workers are showing up at Port Authority garages and buses are getting ready to go, but this morning dozens are expected to not show up for work as they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Port Authority is warning riders that delays are happening.

They also are telling riders that they should have a backup plan.

Here’s what we know so far, there are 366 employees who are unvaccinated and have been told to stay home, pending a hearing. They are still getting paid and disciplinary hearings are set to begin on Friday.

If they get their first shot before their hearing, they will be put back on the job and have 30 days to get the second shot.

Now, the 366 employees who are not fully vaccinated, have been told by Port Authority to stay home. Of the 366, 180 of them are drivers.

As of Friday, the union says 61 of the 180 drivers who got their first shot still can’t work pending their hearing. At the hearing, anyone who has not received or is not willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be terminated.

The union says they’re frustrated.

“It’s so messed up they have people who have their first dose who are being told to stay home tomorrow,” said Ross Nicotero. “And then it’ll be spun back on Local 85 that they’re not working and the bus isn’t showing up because of us. It’s untrue and it’s frustrating beyond belief.”

In addition, the Port Authority said due to the staffing shortage, they have stopped collecting fares and will continue not collecting them until the end of service on Sunday.