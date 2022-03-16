By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is asking for a license renewal ahead of its new hotel opening this year.
The Landing Hotel Pittsburgh is expected to be up and running this summer right next to the casino.
On Wednesday, city leaders and community groups raised concerns about kids possibly being left unattended in the hotel. They said there have been countless incidents at other casino hotels.
Casino leaders said they have plans in place so incidents like that do not happen here.