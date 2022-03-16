By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A jury found a man guilty of killing another man outside a bar in Stowe Township.READ MORE: Dozens Of Candidates In Both Parties Run For Statewide And Local Congressional Seats
Omarr Harris was convicted of third degree murder and two firearms violations in the death of Ernest Dixon.READ MORE: Closure Of Westmoreland County Courthouse Garage Creates Parking Problems
Harris shot and killed Dixon outside Shooters Bar in 2019. Police said after Harris pulled out a gun, Dixon lunged at him, then Harris shot Dixon. He died at the hospital.
The jury returned the verdict after two hours of deliberation following a day and a half of testimony.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Public Schools Teacher On Leave Amid Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior With Student
A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.