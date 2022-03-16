PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is probably going to be the best day of the week (unless you bring in air quality for some neighborhoods in Pittsburgh) with highs likely just shy of 70 degrees for most.

Right Now: Best day of the week overall, competition is fierce this week too.

Alert: Maybe next Tuesday due to the storm and rain threat. Today’s numbers are less impressive than yesterday’s.

Aware: Today is an orange alert action day (should this bump us up to an alert day in the future?

There is an outside chance for Pittsburgh to hit the 70-degree mark today, but I am going to keep today’s high the same as I have had it all week long (68°).

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

There may be some patchy fog developing mainly north of Allegheny County this morning through around 10 a.m. but my check on visibilities at 4 a.m. this morning showed perfect visibilities. Morning lows will dip down to near 40 with noon temperatures near 60.

There will be some variability with wind direction; with wind speeds being light through the day.

I do want to take a moment to talk about today’s Action Alert Day for just Allegheny County.

Generally, there are two reasons we get air-quality alerts across the country. To be honest, before I arrived in Pittsburgh I only really ever dealt with action days due to sunlight’s creation of Ozone, a hazardous and noxious element that is created by sunlight on clear days.

What we have in place today is not that.

The reason for today’s poor air is due to sinking air trapping dangerous man-made particulates at the surface. Basically, we have a factory that is pumping out noxious fumes that are being trapped at the surface. You may not feel any impact at all by the poor air but some will.

Those most impacted are who you’d expect: asthmatic individuals, young and old along with those doing strenuous activities outside. There is really nothing you can do to help conditions as again this is due to the exhaust of a factory.

Looking ahead there will be some light rain around before sunrise on Thursday with the rest of the day looking dry. The best chance for rain will come from I-70 to the south but again the chance is low.

More rain is expected for the weekend with rain arriving on Friday afternoon and sticking around through Sunday morning.

The heaviest rain will fall on Friday evening with light showers pushing through on Saturday along with drizzle.

Rain totals will not be impressive.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.