WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Millions of bottles of a popular gummy meant to fight off sickness could, ultimately, end up hurting you.
Airborne gummies are currently being recalled because of an issue with the containers.
There have already been dozens of reports of the cap or seal popping off of the bottles.
This recall affects some 63-count and 75-count bottles.
The gummies had been sold at both in-person and online retailers from May 2020 through the February of 2022.
To see if you have one of these bottles and how to get a refund, head to this link.