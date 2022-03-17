NCAA TOURNAMENTClick here to fill out, print your bracket!
The first phase will be limited to visitors who are fully vaccinated.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail will reopen to visitors starting on Monday.

Warden Orlando Harper says because of the decline in COVID-19 cases at the jail and in the community, they’ll be slowly phasing in-person visitation back to the jail.

There’s an exception for children under 5 years old who aren’t eligible to receive the COVID vaccine yet.

Virtual visits will remain an option.