(Photo Credit: KDKA)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail will reopen to visitors starting on Monday.
Warden Orlando Harper says because of the decline in COVID-19 cases at the jail and in the community, they’ll be slowly phasing in-person visitation back to the jail.
The first phase will be limited to visitors who are fully vaccinated.
There’s an exception for children under 5 years old who aren’t eligible to receive the COVID vaccine yet.
Virtual visits will remain an option.