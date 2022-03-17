TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An American with Pittsburgh connections was killed in Ukraine.

(Photo Credit: Facebook)

James Whitney Hill is a Minnesota native who was killed Thursday morning after Russian troops fired at civilians who were on the street in a residential district in Chernihiv, according to reports from CBS Minnesota and the Ukrainian Public Broadcaster News. The exact number of people killed is not known at this time.

Hill’s sister is an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh and will be talking to KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay on Thursday evening. You can watch her report on tonight’s 10 O’Clock News on WPCW and CBS News Pittsburgh.

