By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A "Walk 'n' Learn" toy from B. toys is currently being recalled.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Wooden Activity Toddler Walker's wheels and wheel attachment of this toy can detach.
Because of how small they are, they can cause a choking hazard for younger children.
You can learn more about the recall and see if your product is part of the recall at this link.