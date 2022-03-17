By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A coordinated effort between local police and the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro ended with an arrest and seizure of over $1 million in fentanyl in Braddock.
Domonique Taylor was taken into custody and the execution of a search warrant at his property found guns, $1.4 million worth of fentanyl, and more than a half-million dollars in cash.
"Today, thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we shut down a major drug trafficking operation in Western Pennsylvania," said Shapiro. "Drug trafficking is a violent enterprise. This investigation is how we fight back against gun violence and those who push poisons onto our streets. Through cooperation and hard work, we can make sure Pennsylvania communities are safer."
Overall, 14 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, marijuana, six vehicles, six guns, and $545,738 were taken by law enforcement.
The investigation began in August 2021 and is still continuing. It's an effort between the Monroeville, Penn Hills, Elizabeth Township, Munhall, and Wilkinsburg police departments along with the Attorney General's Office.
Taylor is already a convicted felon, so the possession of six firearms is a violation.