BRADDOCK (KDKA) – The Braddock Police Chief has a list of charges against him that are spelled out in a notice demanding he appears at the borough meeting this morning.

The notice accuses Chief Guy Collins of failing to fill out time cards and exhausting 70-percent of the department’s budget within the first three months of the year.

Collins said for him he noticed an issue when two borough officials showed up to take his police cruiser.

He told KDKA he’s been sidelined with a stroke since February but the time cards were filled out and the overtime was necessary.

He said the borough has violated his rights and he’s firing back by filing charges.

“We’re seeking to file charges along the lines of obstruction,” he said. “I’ve not been written up or been served with any papers that I violated anything, but all of sudden this is what I get in the mail.”

Collins’ department is standing behind him.

While this morning’s decision, whatever it is, will likely not be the end.

