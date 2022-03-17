By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 93-year-old man was pronounced dead after a fire at his home on Thursday morning.
John Yevcinez was found at his home after a passing motorist called in the fire to Washington County 911 just after 5:00 a.m.
Fire, police, and EMS were called to the home on VanVorrhis Lane in Carroll Township and that’s where Yevcinez was found.
The fire is under investigation by the Carroll Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.
