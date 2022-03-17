By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – Flames could be seen shooting from the former A-K Steel Building in Butler County on Wednesday.
A viewer provided KDKA with an image that showed the flames shooting from the facility into the sky.
The building is now known as Cleveland Cliffs and it produces stainless and electrical carbon steel.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
