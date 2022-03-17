TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following a routine bridge inspection, KDKA has learned the northeast sidewalk on Meadow Street Bridge in the East Liberty and Larimer neighborhoods will temporarily close.

Officials said the bridge will close for an indefinite period of time beginning Friday.

They added there is no immediate structural concern for the bridge, but that they’re operating out of an abundance of caution.

The bridge’s roadway will remain open, as will the opposite sidewalk.