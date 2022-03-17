PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We start the day with some green on the radar.

Right Now: Best day of the week overall, competition is fierce this week too!

Alert: Maybe next Tuesday due to the storm and rain threat. The threat is real for some stormy conditions on Tuesday but the biggest threat is well south of our area.

Aware: Next Tuesday, wetter pattern in place next week.

All surface reporting sites are showing it dry though.

Two things may be happening: The most likely is that it is raining in places where we have no reporting sites. This is believable since the rain on the radar is moving northeast and coming in from the south. The green on the radar is over Somerset and Fayette counties, our two most barren areas when it comes to surface sites.

The other possibility is that most if not all of the moisture is evaporating in the air before reaching the surface; what we call “virga.”

I guess we could also have a combination of both.

While we can discuss what is or is not hitting the ground already, it doesn’t change the overall forecast.

There will be a low chance for rain today, mainly this morning. Skies will be cloudy this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon, and turning clear after 5 p.m.

I am keeping high temperatures the same as I had yesterday, with Pittsburgh seeing a high of around 68 degrees. Winds today will be light with some variability to them. At the end of the day, they’ll be solidly out of the west.

Morning temperatures are the mildest of the week so far, dropping to the mid-40s in most places.

Looking ahead, most of Friday will be dry, with rain chances arriving sometime after 7 p.m. in the evening. Once the rain arrives it won’t be moving out for some time.

At this time expect between 0.3”-0.5” of rain widespread from Friday evening to Sunday morning.

The rain will be light. It will be overcast and look like it wants to rain at any given time even if it’s dry.

Temperatures through the weekend will be all over the place with Friday highs in the mid to low 70s.

Saturday highs near 60 and Sunday highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday afternoon should see a return of sunshine with any rain wrapping up before sunrise on Sunday.

Spring begins on Sunday at 11:33 a.m.!

