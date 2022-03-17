By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First-round games of the NCAA Tournament begin Thursday in eight locations around the country.
Once again, KDKA-TV is your local home for all the action.
Below is our programming schedule for the day:
Noon: Michigan vs. Colorado State
KDKA-TV News at Noon can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh
12:30 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 12:30 p.m. can be seen on WPCW
2:30 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Longwood
4 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 4 can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh
5 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 5 can be watched live on KDKA-TV and streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh
6 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 6 can be watched live on KDKA-TV and streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Saint Peter’s
7:30 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 7:30 p.m. can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Murray State
10 p.m.: The 10 O’Clock News can be seen on WPCW
10:35 p.m.: The Nightly Sports Call can be seen on WPCW
11 p.m.: KDKA-TV News at 11 can be streamed live on CBS News Pittsburgh