By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that they said attacked a young woman.READ MORE: Bar Owners Seeing Green Thanks To College Basketball And St. Patrick's Day
State police said the owner was walking her dog at Hempfield Area High School when her dog attacked the young woman, who was running nearby. Police said the woman took off with her dog without saying a word.
READ MORE: Port Authority Routes Continue To Be Impacted Over Vaccine Mandate Battle
The victim required medical attention.
“We’re hoping to find the person and the dog to make sure the dog isn’t showing any sign of possibly having rabies,” trooper Steven Limani said.MORE NEWS: New Way To Get Around The Mon Valley Now Open
Police said the dog was on a leash.