By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon is dropping its controversial plan to build a distribution center in Churchill.

In a statement provided to KDKA, the company says it has decided not to pursue the project.

Amazon’s full statement can be read below:

“We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve our customers. It is common for us to explore multiple locations simultaneously and adjust based on our operational needs. While we have decided not to pursue the site in Churchill, PA we are still committed to being a good neighbor, corporate citizen and community partner. We currently employ over 4,000 people in the Pittsburgh area and have contributed and committed over $2 billion in economic growth, infrastructure and employee compensation in the past decade. We look forward to continuing a great relationship with the region.”

Amazon was set to build the warehouse facility at the former Westinghouse campus. The facility would have been more than 3 million square feet and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Many in the community opposed the project and protested against it. Opponents of the project said traffic, pollution and land use would have had a negative impact on the borough. Members on the council, as well as Amazon, cited job growth, increased tax revenue and the chance to renovate an abandoned building.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has released this statement:

“We are delighted that Amazon employs 4,000 workers in our region and continues to build logistics centers with sites in Findlay, North Versailles, Aleppo, and Fairywood. As they continue to expand their footprint, we look forward to working with them. “It’s unfortunate that a small group of non-elected residents have slowed down this development and impeded the many jobs that could be beneficial to youth in the Woodland Hills School District.”

Churchill Borough Council approved the proposal in December.