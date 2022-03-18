By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA-TV and CBS are thrilled to announce an exclusive three-part series coming to our streaming platform.
“Black History Is Our History” will stream on CBS News Pittsburgh on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m.
The series will highlight the best of CBS Television Stations’ recent Black History Month stories, including one by KDKA-TV’s own Ron Smiley.
Each show has a unique theme and will run approximately 30 minutes.
+ Monday: Life Journeys, 8 p.m.
+ Tuesday: Inspiring Faces, 8 p.m.
+ Wednesday: Entrepreneurial Spirits, 8 p.m.
You can watch CBS News Pittsburgh anytime on most streaming platforms, as well as right here on KDKA.com or the CBS Pittsburgh app on your mobile device.