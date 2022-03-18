By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two of Pittsburgh’s largest universities are relaxing their COVID-19 rules and restrictions.READ MORE: Butler Street In Lawrenceville To Stay Closed For 2 More Weeks
Carnegie Mellon University says masks will be optional for fully vaccinated and boosted students beginning on March 28.
The university is also lifting gathering limits both indoors and outdoors.READ MORE: Greensburg Man Facing Several Charges After Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Rare Coins
Pitt is also planning to relax its mask requirements.
The university says it’ll change its policies to better align with new guidance from the CDC that says masks are not required it counties with low transmission levels of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Police Respond To Deadly Shooting In Knoxville
Pitt says it’ll release a date for that change next week.