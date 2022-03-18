PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Masks are coming off in schools and while kids are enjoying seeing their friends smile again and sharing laughs they’re also sharing more germs.

Dr. Pamela Schoemer with UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics says they’ve really seen an uptick in colds and viruses.

“I think a lot of parents are getting frustrated because one illness is backing right up to the next illness,” Dr. Schoemer said, adding, “We are seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses, anything from colds, to deeper colds, kinda more than what we call a chest cold or bronchiolitis, as well as some of the stomach viruses, things that cause gastroenteritis.”

All of this while COVID, and the new Omicron subvariant BA.2, is still hanging around.

Dr. Schoemer says to rule it out, you have to test.

“I compare it much like strep throat. You can’t really tell if you have strep throat without a throat culture. Everything has a sore throat,” Dr. Schoemer said about testing for COVID.

The stomach bug is also hitting a lot of homes and families. Dr. Schoemer says the biggest worry with the stomach bug is dehydration.

“The food isn’t going to be what restores them and keeps them from getting dehydrated. It’s gonna be that fluid,” Dr. Schoemer said. “If they can’t keep fluids down, if they’re losing a lot in the stool and diarrhea, they really can get dehydrated pretty easily.”

She says try small sips of water to start. Even an ounce can help keep them hydrated enough. If you notice dry diapers in babies and toddlers, or signs of dehydration, call your pediatrician.

Dr. Schoemer’s best advice: Stay home if you’re sick, especially for young kids.

“With little ones, often times their sleeve is their Kleenex. Or they cough into their hands and touch the toys or the other things around the school room which then spreads it to other people.”