PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Darrell Porter is making a difference in the Hill District at the same place where it all began for the former Pitt basketball star.
READ MORE: American James Hill Killed In Ukraine Was Planning On Getting Himself, Other Ukrainians To Safety Abroad
His jersey is one of many hanging in the Ammon Recreation Center.
If you’re a basketball fan, you heard of Ozanam. It’s where local legends honed their skills on the court.READ MORE: Port Authority Routes Continue To Be Impacted Over Vaccine Mandate Battle During A Busy Weekend
Its summer league in the Hill District attracted all the big names, names that played big-time college basketball, even playing in this year’s tournament. Players have even gone on to play in the NBA and NFL, but they all came through the Ozanam youth program.
Porter offers his time and knowledge every day after school so kids take the right path.MORE NEWS: Big GOP Primary Field For Pa. Governor Has Party Leaders Worried
“The more kids get busy in here, the less trouble they get in,” said Porter.