PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Darrell Porter is making a difference in the Hill District at the same place where it all began for the former Pitt basketball star.
His jersey is one of many hanging in the Ammon Recreation Center.
If you're a basketball fan, you heard of Ozanam. It's where local legends honed their skills on the court.
Its summer league in the Hill District attracted all the big names, names that played big-time college basketball, even playing in this year’s tournament. Players have even gone on to play in the NBA and NFL, but they all came through the Ozanam youth program.
“The more kids get busy in here, the less trouble they get in,” said Porter.