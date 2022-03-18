Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Whiskey

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Whiskey is a handsome guy who found his way back to Animal Friends after his previous owner could no longer give him the lifestyle he needed. He can be a bit shy when meeting new friends so Whiskey would prefer to get to know his new family before going home. Whiskey has been working with our staff and volunteers to help build his confidence, learn good canine manners and get plenty of mental and physical exercise. He enjoys chasing a tennis ball and going for long walks on our wooded walking trails. He is also a master of puzzle games and has won the hearts of everyone he meets. Whiskey would prefer to live in an adult-only home, so if he sounds like a good match for you, he would love to get to know you!

To find out more about how to adopt Whiskey visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Elsa

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Elsa is a quiet, senior calico. This 10-year-old girl is independent and likes attention on her terms. She is looking for a home.

To find out more about how to adopt Elsa, visit this link!

BONUS CATS:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

