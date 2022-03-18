By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you have been waiting for Girl Scout Cookies that you ordered to arrive, you shouldn’t have to wait much longer.
After a delay, the cookies have arrived and have been shipped to the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania council’s warehouse.
Troops will start getting their boxes this weekend and Girl Scouts will deliver their cookies to customers as soon as they get them.
The council’s asking for just a little more patience after delays caused by production and transportation issues at the Little Brownie Bakers.