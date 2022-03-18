PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures warming up to the 70s for highs.

Right Now: Pleasant day, evening rain chance.

Alert: Next Tuesday’s storm threat is looking weak again.

Aware: Chance for rain at some point on six of the next seven days.

Expect plenty of sunshine this morning with high clouds moving in for the afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Rain doesn’t arrive until after 7 with light rain showers and drizzle possible overnight Saturday and Sunday morning.

We may have some wet snow working its way in as well on Sunday morning. While I don’t expect much of an impact there, the Laurel Highlands and snow belt are each likely to see wet snow.

I really think any wet snow in Pittsburgh will be mixed with rain at worst right now. The overall weather impact to you will be low on Saturday.

Temperatures will remain above average. Of note, today is the first day of the year where the average high temperature is at (or above) 50 degrees.

I am sure many are hopeful for some more pleasant days like what they saw yesterday and temperatures will stay well above average for the next week.

Today’s forecast high of 73 degrees is well above the average for this time of the year.

It’s actually just a couple of degrees off of the record high temperature of 78 degrees set in 1903.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.