By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pittsburgh’s own is being remembered tonight.

NFL reporter John Clayton died at the age of 67 after a “brief illness,” the Seattle Seahawks said in a release Friday.

Clayton, a Braddock native, went to Churchill Area High School before graduating from Duquesne University. He then spent time covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press before leaving to cover the Seahawks. He then joined ESPN as an NFL insider and became a household name.

“We are very saddened to learn of the passing of John Clayton,” the Steelers said in a statement. “He was a Pittsburgh media icon who covered the Steelers for over a decade in the 1970s and 1980s.”

Many national and local reporters, including KDKA’s Bob Pompeani, paid tribute to Clayton on social media.