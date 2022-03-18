By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pittsburgh’s own is being remembered tonight.

NFL reporter John Clayton died at the age of 67 after a “brief illness,” the Seattle Seahawks said in a release Friday.

Heartbroken. 💔 Rest In Peace, The Professor. pic.twitter.com/xFGdTYstnT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 19, 2022

Clayton, a Braddock native, went to Churchill Area High School before graduating from Duquesne University. He then spent time covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press before leaving to cover the Seahawks. He then joined ESPN as an NFL insider and became a household name.

“We are very saddened to learn of the passing of John Clayton,” the Steelers said in a statement. “He was a Pittsburgh media icon who covered the Steelers for over a decade in the 1970s and 1980s.”

Many national and local reporters, including KDKA’s Bob Pompeani, paid tribute to Clayton on social media.

So Sad to hear of the passing of long time friend & #NFLInsider John Clayton. 🙏🏻🙏🏻. The pride of Braddock and a self made man. Diligent about his work. Rose to fame as the professor @ESPN. Always fair and always one of the hardest workers Weekly on @937theFan #RIPProfessor — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) March 19, 2022

Known John since we worked together at the Pittsburgh Press. Spent more time on the phone, trying to find a story or info, than anyone I’ve ever seen. John cared for his wife in a loving and heartfelt manner. He will be missed. 💜 https://t.co/wQRlNzVLVi — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 19, 2022

John Clayton passed away today at a Seattle area hospital. His wife Pat and sister Amy were at his side and communicated earlier he passed peacefully after a brief illness.

We loved John. We are mourning his loss.

Pat has asked the @Seahawks to release further information. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 19, 2022

I’m sick to my stomach right now. He’s been a HUGE part of our show since day 1. A Pittsburgh legend. An NFL icon. Above all else, a GREAT dude. I’m tearing up as I type this. RIP Professor. https://t.co/D6H2B9sZMQ — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 19, 2022