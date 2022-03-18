By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster will not be in black and gold next season.

The fan-favorite wide receiver announced Friday that he is headed to Kansas City. He had the chance to play in Kansas City last season, but he returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal.

Thank you, Steelers Nation!! I Love You! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/o5xN8fgc9C — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 18, 2022

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the wide receiver is now getting a one-year, $10.75 million deal to play with Patrick Mahomes.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

Smith-Schuster injured his shoulder in Week 5 and had to undergo shoulder surgery. He missed the remainder of the regular reason but returned for Pittsburgh’s playoff game against the Chiefs.

In a long goodbye to Steelers Nation, Smith-Schuster thanked the fanbase saying being in Pittsburgh was “the best five years of my life.”

“I was a wide-eyed 20-year old who was sent to the east coast away from my family for the first time in my life, and you made me feel right at home, despite all of the loneliness I should have felt,” he said in a post.

Smith-Schuster was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after a breakout season where he had 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven TDs.