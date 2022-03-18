By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — A Tarentum man is under arrest and charged in connection with an alleged drunk driving accident in Sharpsburg last December.
James Sundberg, 66, was arrested by Allegheny County sheriffs deputies on Thursday. He is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, DUI and traffic offenses.
A warrant has been out for his arrest since Feb. 23.
The two-vehicle crash on Main Street back on Dec. 14 of last year sent both Sundberg and the 81-year-old woman driving the other vehicle to the hospital.
Allegheny County police investigators reconstructed the scene. They determined that Sundberg was intoxicated while driving the van that collided with the woman’s SUV, police said.
Anyone with additional information about the accident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.