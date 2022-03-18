By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A brand new music venue could soon be coming to the Lower Hill District.READ MORE: Police Deciding If Charges Are Necessary After Connellsville School Bus Driver Refuses To Drop Kids Off
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the construction at the old Civic Arena site is expected to begin this summer.READ MORE: Doctors Seeing Uptick In Colds And Stomach Bugs Among Children
The site developer along with the Penguins laid out those plans yesterday.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Reach The 70s As The Weekend Approaches
The Penguins said the team is reviewing final designs with LiveNation, who will operate the venue.