By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting on the North Side Friday afternoon.
Officers converged at the intersection of Stokes Way and Shadeland Avenue around 2 p.m.
“Homicide is responding, but they typically respond to any deaths regardless, and they’re just looking for cause. We’re really in the preliminary stages right now,” Amanda Mueller, deputy PIO for Pittsburgh Public Safety, said.
The investigation is ongoing.
