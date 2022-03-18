By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Nation is reacting to the news that JuJu Smith-Schuster is trading in his black and gold for a Kansas City uniform.

Smith-Schuster announced on Friday that he is headed to Kansas City. He had the chance to play in Kansas City last season, but he returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal.

“I don’t want him to go to Kansas City, anywhere but Kansas City,” said Steelers fan Jimmy Roberston.

“I’m personally really upset about it. JuJu was my favorite Steeler,” fan Alistair Scheuch said.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the wide receiver is now getting a one-year deal to play with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“They follow the money, it’s understandable. You only have so long in your career. I don’t take it personally, but players you like, you like to see them stay with the team,” Jonathan Nadle said.

Fans told KDKA that they will miss the impact Smith-Schuster had on Pittsburgh and watching his talent on the field.

“Him in Pittsburgh was a really good match,” Scheuch said. “He had an electric presence on the field, and I’m going to miss him when watching Steelers games next year.”

Smith-Schuster posted to Twitter and thanked Steelers Nation for “taking me in and making me a part of the family from the moment I drafted.”

“You all took me in so quickly, and I really needed it. I was a wide-eyed 20-year-old who was sent to the east coast away from my family for the first time in my life and you made me feel right at home,” he said.