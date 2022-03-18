By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is “police and EMS activity” in Castle Shannon, KDKA-TV has just learned.READ MORE: 'Black History Is Our History' Series To Air On CBS News Pittsburgh
Allegheny County 911 confirmed it received a call at 9:30 a.m.READ MORE: Stolen Guns, Drugs, And Cash Seized In Uptown Bar Raid
Details on what is actually taking place in the 3500 block of Willow Avenue are scarce.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene.MORE NEWS: Residents Of Mobile Home Find Human Remains Underneath Residence
Refresh this KDKA.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.