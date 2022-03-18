(AP/KDKA) — Controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson has changed his mind and will accept a trade to the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

Watson had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn’t coming before having a change of heart and calling the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade. He is set to receive a fully-guaranteed, five-year contract worth $230 million from the team, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Watson didn’t play last season because of lawsuits from 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault or harassment, and he still faces civil lawsuits after a grand jury declined to indict him last week. And he might face disciplinary action from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

His arrival in Cleveland will likely be met with a backlash by some fans, but the Browns are comfortable with his character after doing their own investigation. Watson was also being pursued by Atlanta, New Orleans and Carolina.

ESPN first reported Watson’s decision Friday.

The Browns’ pursuit of Watson angered incumbent starter Baker Mayfield, who requested a trade. Cleveland turned down his demand before learning Watson had agreed to waive his no-trade clause and jump to the AFC North.

