By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OHIOVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Skeletal remains were found underneath a mobile home in Beaver County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, around noon on Thursday, Ohioville Police were called to the 400 block of Midland Road when they were alerted to a body found underneath the mobile home.
Once they arrived, they requested help from state police, and the residents of the home told police they were attempting to fix a plumbing issue when they discovered the body.
The remains appeared to be “in an extreme state of decomposition.”
State police are investigating and the manner of death, as well as the identity of the body, have yet to be determined.
