PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A heavy police presence on the city’s North Side made for some tense moments near South Commons during the Friday lunch hour.

And it was all because of a misunderstanding.

Police officials said an auto-corrected text message made reference to a “firearm,” when it was intended to say “fire alarm.”

#BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police tell me that the “shots fired” call from Nova Place on the North Side was all a big misunderstanding. A 3rd party received a text from a friend inside Nova Place. The text autocorrected from “Fire Alarm” to “Fire Arm” & that person called 9-11. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1L36HvGB4U — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 18, 2022

NewsChopper 2 images showed numerous police vehicles around the scene at 100 South Commons at about 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses, including workers from the Nova Tower Two building, told KDKA-TV’s Meghan Schiller they were heading out for lunch in the area when some said they saw officers running toward them with guns drawn, and police canines at their sides.

“It was pretty casual and then it turned into a pretty intense situation very quickly,” one man said.

That man and a friend told Schiller they were using their cellphones to talk to their co-workers who were still inside the building. No injuries were reported.

Another woman told Schiller that as she went outside to smoke, officers told her she had to leave the area and cross the street. She told Schiller she didn’t know what to do after that.

KDKA-TV’s Andy Sheehan reported just after 1 p.m. that Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus had called his team back, saying any threat to public safety was “unfounded.”

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)