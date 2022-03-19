TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Peregrine falcon, Morela, is watching over her first egg of the season.

Morela and the male falcon Echo are nesting at the Cathedral of Learning on Pitt’s campus.

Peregrine falcons usually lay three to five eggs each season.

Morela and Echo will share nesting duties in the next month in order to hunt.