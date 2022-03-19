TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Idlewild And SoakZone, Job Fair, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Summer Jobs

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The summer is right around the corner and with that comes trips to places like Idlewild.

READ MORE: Kittanning Borough Police Arrest Man Accused Of Assaulting A Woman

That also means a need for seasonal workers and looking ahead to next weekend, Idlewild is hosting a job fair with the need to fill 700 seasonal positions.

READ MORE: Today On KDKA: Saturday’s Programming Changes

The park is looking for people to work in ride operations, characters, and lifeguards.

Two of those character positions include Little Red Riding Hood and Mother Goose!

MORE NEWS: Police Arrest Suspect After String Of 4 Armed Robberies

Pay begins at $14 an hour and the job fair will take place on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the park.