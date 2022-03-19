By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The summer is right around the corner and with that comes trips to places like Idlewild.
That also means a need for seasonal workers and looking ahead to next weekend, Idlewild is hosting a job fair with the need to fill 700 seasonal positions.
The park is looking for people to work in ride operations, characters, and lifeguards.
Two of those character positions include Little Red Riding Hood and Mother Goose!
Pay begins at $14 an hour and the job fair will take place on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the park.