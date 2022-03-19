By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The writing seems to be on the wall for Joe Haden’s future, or lack thereof, with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium Release 7 Sea Turtles Back Into The Ocean
Steelernation we will always have memories! 🙏🏾🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/8oAyeh9Ipt
— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) March 19, 2022
On Saturday morning, Haden tweeted, “Steelernation we will always have memories! 🙏🏾🙌🏽” along with a picture of him making a catch in the black and gold during a game against the New England Patriots.
While nothing is official, it could mean the end of his time with the Steelers.READ MORE: Cathedral Of Learning Peregrine Falcon Lays Egg
The cornerback has been in Pittsburgh since 2017 but is a free agent and may be seeking to join another team.
He tweeted earlier in the week about his status:
Take YOUR HAT…. Your COAT…. AND LEAVE! i#steelernation
— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) March 12, 2022
You can keep up with any changes with the KDKA Steelers Free Agency Tracker here.MORE NEWS: Police Investigate After 2 People Stabbed In Sheraden
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details