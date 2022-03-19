By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The writing seems to be on the wall for Joe Haden’s future, or lack thereof, with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelernation we will always have memories! 🙏🏾🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/8oAyeh9Ipt — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) March 19, 2022

On Saturday morning, Haden tweeted, “Steelernation we will always have memories! 🙏🏾🙌🏽” along with a picture of him making a catch in the black and gold during a game against the New England Patriots.

While nothing is official, it could mean the end of his time with the Steelers.

The cornerback has been in Pittsburgh since 2017 but is a free agent and may be seeking to join another team.

He tweeted earlier in the week about his status:

Take YOUR HAT…. Your COAT…. AND LEAVE! i#steelernation — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) March 12, 2022

You can keep up with any changes with the KDKA Steelers Free Agency Tracker here.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details