WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood opens for the season on April 16, but today the park is looking to hire seasonal workers.

They are holding a job fair until 3 p.m. today at Kennywood’s Johnny Rockets Restaurant.

People can meet the team, ask questions and even do on-the-spot interviews.

Kennywood says it will be offering as much as $15 an hour starting pay for employees 18 years old or older.