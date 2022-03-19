By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood opens for the season on April 16, but today the park is looking to hire seasonal workers.
They are holding a job fair until 3 p.m. today at Kennywood's Johnny Rockets Restaurant.
People can meet the team, ask questions and even do on-the-spot interviews.
Kennywood says it will be offering as much as $15 an hour starting pay for employees 18 years old or older.