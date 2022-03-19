By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is dead after being shot in the South Side on Saturday night.
According to Pittsburgh Police, around 10:30 p.m., they responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Freysburg Street.
Once on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit also responded and detectives are investigating.
No suspect or arrests have been announced in this case.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA for the latest.