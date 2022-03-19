TODAY ON KDKAClick here for KDKA programming changes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – No one was hurt after a home went up in flames in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood this afternoon.

County dispatch tells KDKA that the house on Moore Avenue caught fire while no one was inside.

However, the front porch of the home did sustain heavy damage.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

