By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Spring is coming our way on Sunday and you can celebrate right here in Pittsburgh.
Phipps Conservatory is hosting the Spring Flower Show.
You can see tens of thousands of blooms in every color and other display.
The show goes until April 17.
Ticket information and more can be found on Phipps’ website.