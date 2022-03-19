By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

CINCINNATI (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh native and former Pitt Panthers has been tapped once again to lead the Xavier Men’s Basketball Program.

For the second time, Sean Miller has been named the Sedler Family Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Xavier, made official by the university’s vice president and director of athletics.

“Amy and I are humbled to be returning to Xavier,” Miller said. “Xavier and the Big East Conference both hold special places in my heart. I enjoyed my experience competing at the highest level in the Big East as a player and have always dreamed of being a head coach in the best basketball league in the country.”

Miller was born in Ellwood City and played basketball for Blackhawk High School where he helped lead the team to a WPIAL championship in 1986.

From there, Miller committed to playing at Pitt and started at point guard as a true freshman.

Miller’s coaching career has taken him all across the country and the world.

As a collegiate coach, he’s made stops in Wisconsin, Miami of Ohio, Pitt, NC State, and Arizona.

He also spent time on the international stage as a bench boss, winning back-to-back golds in 2014 and 2015. In 2014 Miller was the assistant coach for the U.S. U18 team that won the FIBA Americas U18 Championship and the next year he was the head coach for the U.S. U19 team that brought home the gold.

This will be Miller’s second stint with Xavier after he served as an assistant from 2001-2004 and then the head coach from 2004-2009.

He’s compiled a 120-47 record as Xavier’s head coach and in four of those seasons, his teams got to the NCAA Tournament including a 2008 trip to the Elite Eight.