PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you live in the city, you already know this — but wait times may be a little longer than normal due to routes being out of service from a shortage of drivers.

The protest of the vaccine mandate from hundreds of Port Authority workers has put buses behind normal schedules.

Port Authority told KDKA this week that any stop could be out of service at any moment — as some drivers refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

With several March Madness games this weekend — and the Division III Women’s National Championship game tipping off later today — you’ll really want to plan ahead.

Now, with that being said, Port Authority says things are improving.

This week, 140 workers returned to work after showing proof of vaccination, but there are still over 300 employees not working.

Until all service gets back to normal, Port Authority is encouraging folks to use TrueTime on their website that lets you track the routes.

And don’t forget, to make up for any inconvenience — while disciplinary hearings for those who aren’t vaccinated are set to get underway — all passengers can ride for free until the end of service on Sunday.